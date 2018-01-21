SXSW starts signing up volunteers for 2018 events

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by southwest is looking for help for its upcoming festival.

The event held its first volunteer meeting Sunday at the Austin Convention Center.

People came to sign up for volunteer work and to earn badges in return.

SXSW Director of Event Staffing and Resources Tami Richter said most of their volunteers end up coming back the following year.

“I always like to compare it to summer camp,” she said. “We have a lot of return volunteers from all over the world. They come to Austin and for those 14 days in March, we make great bonds. We are a residential culture in itself.”

If you missed the volunteer call event today, it’s not too late — another opportunity to volunteer is coming up next Saturday.

You can sign up for crew shifts with assignments ranging from music festival production to conference activities like registration and technical support.

In all, the festival usually needs about 3,500 volunteers

So what does it take to volunteer and earn a badge?

You must be at least 16 years of age (with your parent’s permission if under 18)

Volunteers must commit at least 24 hours

Complete required training

For more information, visit the SXSW volunteer website.