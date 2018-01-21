Amber Alert issued for boy abducted by homicide suspect in San Antonio

Police issue Amber Alert for Aaron Concepcion (Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old boy who they say was abducted.

In an Amber alert issued late Sunday morning, police say the boy, Aaron Joseph Concepcion, is Hispanic and is about 30 inches tall, weighing 20 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing white colored pajamas.

Police are also searching for 37-year-old Richard Jose Concepcion who they believe abducted the child. He is described as Hispanic man who is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

On Sunday morning, San Antonio Police tweeted that they are searching for the two, referring to Richard as a homicide suspect.

They say he was last heard from in San Antonio and was seen driving a white, 2016 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate GH58MH and a “Don’t tread on me” sticker on the back window.

Police believe that the child is in grave and immediate danger. They ask that anyone with information should contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660

