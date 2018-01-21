Recent bad weather means make-up time for some Central Texas students

KXAN Staff Published:
School buses. (KXAN Photo)
FILE - School buses. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some students will be required to spend a little extra time in school this May to make up for the bad weather last week.

In a letter to parents, the principal at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School told parents they would be changing the first two days of finals from half days to full days.

That means students will be in from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on May 24 and 25.

They will go back to having half days after that.

The principal says the changes are to make sure the school complies with the state’s minimum school minutes.

KXAN reached out to the Austin Independent School District to see how other schools are being impacted, but we have not heard back.

