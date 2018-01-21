Woman critically shot in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A woman in her 30s was critically shot in east Austin Sunday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics responded to a call at about 4:46 p.m. in the 5300 block of Wellington Drive near Manor Road and began CPR on the woman when they arrived. She was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries while medics continued CPR.

ATC EMS said there were no other patients involved in this incident.

The Austin Police Department said they were not certain who shot the woman, but they said it could be someone she knows. They are actively searching for a suspect.

This is a developing situation and KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

