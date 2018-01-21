PHOTOS: Nearly 7,000 runners took on the 3M half marathon, Sunday

Nearly 7,000 Austinites participated in 3M Half Marathon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Runners hit the pavement on Jan. 21, 2018 for the 3M half marathon. (KXAN Photo) Runners hit the pavement on Jan. 21, 2018 for the 3M half marathon. (KXAN Photo) Runners hit the pavement on Jan. 21, 2018 for the 3M half marathon. (KXAN Photo) Runners hit the pavement on Jan. 21, 2018 for the 3M half marathon. (KXAN Photo) Runners hit the pavement on Jan. 21, 2018 for the 3M half marathon. (KXAN Photo) Runners hit the pavement on Jan. 21, 2018 for the 3M half marathon. (KXAN Photo) Runners hit the pavement on Jan. 21, 2018 for the 3M half marathon. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 7,000 runners took to the streets on Sunday for the 3M Half Marathon.

The runners began their 13.-1-mile course at Capital of Texas Highway near North MoPac and made it all the way south to downtown Austin.