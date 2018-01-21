PHOTOS: Nearly 7,000 runners took on the 3M half marathon, Sunday

Nearly 7,000 Austinites participated in 3M Half Marathon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 7,000 runners took to the streets on Sunday for the 3M Half Marathon.
The runners began their 13.-1-mile course at Capital of Texas Highway near North MoPac and made it all the way south to downtown Austin.