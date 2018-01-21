Hill Country Ride for AIDS to raise money for Central Texas AIDS services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In just a couple of months, hundreds of cyclists will pedal through the Texas Hill Country for the 19th year as part of the Hill Country Ride for AIDS.

The ride is the largest fundraiser in Central Texas for HIV/AIDS services and all the money go toward funding nine local non-profit organizations that provide critical AIDS care services for Central Texas.

Ride Director Prentiss Douthit says in the 19 years that the ride has been on, the organization has raised 8.7 million dollars.

He says this year, the goal is to raise $550,000. Everyone is welcome to participate in the ride on April 28 but on Thursday, there will be a kickoff party where people can register for the ride. You can also register here.