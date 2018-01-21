2 killed in major crash on SH 95 near Williamson/Bell county line

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A fiery crash in Williamson County between a pickup and a sedan killed two people and injured at least three others Sunday evening, said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at about 6:14 p.m. on SH 95 just south of the Bell County line, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames, they said. Northbound traffic was diverted to CR 387 and southbound traffic was being asked to turn around and find an alternate route.

STARFlight was summoned to the scene of the crash, but it was not known if it was used to transport any patients to hospitals.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the Texas Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story and KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.