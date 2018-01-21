2 killed in major crash on SH 95 near Williamson/Bell county line

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A fiery crash in Williamson County between a pickup and a sedan killed two people and injured at least three others Sunday evening, said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in at about 6:14 p.m. on SH 95 just south of the Bell County line, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames, they said. Northbound traffic was diverted to CR 387 and southbound traffic was being asked to turn around and find an alternate route.

STARFlight was summoned to the scene of the crash, but it was not known if it was used to transport any patients to hospitals.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the Texas Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story and KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s