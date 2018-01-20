Women’s March, other protests underway in downtown Austin

Day of Resistance rally at city hall on Jan. 20 (KXAN Photo)
Day of Resistance rally at city hall on Jan. 20 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds gathered in downtown Austin on Saturday to rally against the Trump administration on the anniversary of his inauguration.

Protesters assembled at city hall with signs high in-hand, calling for President Trump’s impeachment and an end to what they called “lawlessness.”

Only one arrest has been made so far, Austin Police confirmed, but authorities described the environment at the assembly as “peaceful.”

The rally will be followed by a Women’s March and Texas Handmaids Procession to the capitol where another rally will start in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Texas Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

