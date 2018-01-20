Police seek suspect in south Austin sex assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it is searching for a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman in South Austin last Monday.

They said it happened at about 2:46 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Fortview Road east of Manchaca Road and north of Ben White Boulevard.

Police said the victim was walking from the Casino South Side Lounge in the 1500 block of Ben White Boulevard back to her home. While walking, a man attacked her from behind, then sexually assaulted her on Fortview Road, APD said.

Police described the suspect as:

A man of unknown race – possibly white, light skin Hispanic or Asian

Possibly had dark hair – not long

Non-athletic or soft body

Strong musty body odor – also smelled of urine

Possible smoker – potent smell of cigarettes and nicotine

Possibly wore a jacket of “stiff” material with a cloth hood or collar – unknown color

Possible scratch to chin or neck area

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is asking anyone that may have any information or may have seen someone that matches this description to contact the Sex crimes tip line (512) 974-5095, Sex Crimes main line (512) 974-5230, or Det. Graves (512) 974-8308.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.