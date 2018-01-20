Police: Pennsylvania man sliced girlfriend with razor blades as part of ‘satanic ritual’

NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after slicing his girlfriend multiple times as part of what he told her was a satanic ritual.

According to North Huntingdon Police, Kyle Parker, 21, sliced his girlfriend with a razor blade multiple times at his house on Jan. 10. The woman told police she and Parker got into an argument and she started hyperventilating before passing out.

“Before she could leave, he grabbed her and got a razor blade and sliced her palm with the razor blade,” Lt. Rodney Mahinske told WPXI. She told officers she woke up to Parker cutting her calf with the razor blade.

The woman left, but returned the next day to gather her belongings. That’s when Parker told her that he sold her soul to the devil.

“I mean, we’ve had some strange things, but this is getting up there in unique,” Lt. Mahinske said.

Parker’s neighbors aren’t shocked by his latest arrest.

“He has done stuff like this in the past, but nothing to this level,” said Mike Bazala, one of Parker’s neighbors. “I think he goes for shock value. I don’t actually think he’s part of a cult. We’ve lived next to him for a long time and it’s just become normal.”

Parker has been charged with simple assault and harassment.