Police: Pennsylvania man sliced girlfriend with razor blades as part of ‘satanic ritual’

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:

NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after slicing his girlfriend multiple times as part of what he told her was a satanic ritual.

According to North Huntingdon Police, Kyle Parker, 21, sliced his girlfriend with a razor blade multiple times at his house on Jan. 10. The woman told police she and Parker got into an argument and she started hyperventilating before passing out.

“Before she could leave, he grabbed her and got a razor blade and sliced her palm with the razor blade,” Lt. Rodney Mahinske told WPXI. She told officers she woke up to Parker cutting her calf with the razor blade.

The woman left, but returned the next day to gather her belongings. That’s when Parker told her that he sold her soul to the devil.

“I mean, we’ve had some strange things, but this is getting up there in unique,” Lt. Mahinske said.

Parker’s neighbors aren’t shocked by his latest arrest.

“He has done stuff like this in the past, but nothing to this level,” said Mike Bazala, one of Parker’s neighbors. “I think he goes for shock value. I don’t actually think he’s part of a cult. We’ve lived next to him for a long time and it’s just become normal.”

Parker has been charged with simple assault and harassment.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s