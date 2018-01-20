Parents, kids explore summer camp options at Austin fair

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Families around Austin are getting a head start on planning what they’ll be doing on summer vacation.

Austin Family magazine hosted their 20th annual summer camp fair Saturday.

The event was free to the public and gave families the chance to explore more than 80 camps.

The camps are both in- and out-of-state options that included everything from robotics to dance to performing arts.

“Kids love to come here, too. They get to experience some of the activities that they’ll be doing at camp,” said Austin Family Editor Sherida Mock. “So, it’s a great opportunity for parents to see what they’ll be doing and if they really enjoy it.”

