Explosions shake houses on Travis/Hays border; AFD says cause was exploding tannerite

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated reports of loud explosions coming from Hays County near the border with Travis County, said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

People contacted KXAN to say they heard loud explosions that shook their houses. The Austin Police Department said calls about the explosions started coming into 911 at about 6:25 p.m.

At 6:54 p.m., the Austin Fire Department tweeted that the explosions were caused by a person on private land used as a gun range exploding tannerite, which is an exploding target used for firearms practice.

Originally, the reports were coming from near Brodie Lane and Frate Barker Road in Southwest Travis County, the Austin Fire Department said.

But then TCSO reported that it was determined the noise came from a location in Hays County and that the Hays County Sheriff’s Office was taking over the investigation. KXAN has reached out to HCSO for more information.

At one point, APD’s helicopter was also assisting in the search. Austin Police said they called off their units in the search at about 6:20 p.m. as other agencies took over the investigation.