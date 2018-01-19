WATCH: Deputy rescues injured dog from busy California freeway

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (NBC News) — A dog that was struck by a car and ended up getting stuck underneath it is lucky to be alive.

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy was driving in his patrol car when he saw the Bloodhound trying to cross the freeway. He stopped and tried to coax the dog to the shoulder, but it ended up getting hit by a car.

The dog’s paw then got caught underneath the tire. An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer stopped to help the deputy and they were able to jack up the car and get the dog out.

The deputy, who keeps a dog leash on his utility belt at all times, stayed with the dog until his owner arrived. The dog’s paw was injured, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.