VIDEO: $2M stolen in smash-and-grab jewelry heist

By Published:
Two men stole $2 million-worth of jewels from a Sugar Land store Jan. 10 (Sugar Land Police Department Photo)
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KXAN) — Surveillance video caught the moment a man smashed jewelry display cases with a hammer so another man could reach in and grab what was inside. Sugar Land police say the suspects got away with $2 million in jewels.

Police say the men were inside Hutton’s Jewelry and Gifts on Jan. 10. The first man spoke to an employee about an engagement ring, and the video shows a second man joining them a few minutes later. He then pulls out a hammer and smashes the glass case in front of them, then smashes another case on the way out the door. His suspected partner grabs items inside.

Police are still searching for the men, and are asking people who may know something about the case to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

