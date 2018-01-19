Two Subways near UT campus robbed within minutes of each other

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Subway restaurants near the University of Texas at Austin campus were robbed within minutes of each other Friday, as officers searched for the suspect.

The first robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Subway at 2323 San Antonio St. in West Campus, followed by another robbery on The Drag at the Subway in the Dobie Mall at 2025 Guadalupe St. around 20 minutes later.

UT police say the suspect is a black woman in her 30s or 40s wearing a black coat and black ski mask. The campus police sent out alerts when both robberies happened to urge people to avoid the robbery areas.

No injures were reported in either robbery. Officers could not say if a weapon was involved.