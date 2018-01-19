Two Subways near UT campus robbed within minutes of each other

By Published: Updated:
Subway restaurant at 2323 San Antonio St. in Austin. (Courtesy/Daryan Jones)
Subway restaurant at 2323 San Antonio St. in Austin. (Courtesy/Daryan Jones)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Subway restaurants near the University of Texas at Austin campus were robbed within minutes of each other Friday, as officers searched for the suspect.

The first robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Subway at 2323 San Antonio St. in West Campus, followed by another robbery on The Drag at the Subway in the Dobie Mall at 2025 Guadalupe St. around 20 minutes later.

UT police say the suspect is a black woman in her 30s or 40s wearing a black coat and black ski mask. The campus police sent out alerts when both robberies happened to urge people to avoid the robbery areas.

No injures were reported in either robbery. Officers could not say if a weapon was involved.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s