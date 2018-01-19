Software issue slowing down check-in at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A computer issue at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is causing a slight delay for people who are trying to check into their flight.

A spokesperson for the airport says the problem likely stems from automated updates done overnight. The delay is causing slightly longer lines at the ticket counters.

Customers are encouraged to check in online with their airline from home just in case the situation persists.

The airport IT department doesn’t expect the issue to last long but there’s no set time on when the system will be rectified.