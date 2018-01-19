Round Rock man was killed days before he was found on New Year’s Eve

Josh Armstrong is pictured here with his dog in this photograph posted to his Facebook page Nov. 27, 2014. (Source: Facebook)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Newly-released court records show a man who was found shot to death in his Round Rock home on New Year’s Eve had been dead for several days before his sister found him.

Richard Acosta, 23, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with murder in the death of Joshua Armstrong, 37. His girlfriend, 20-year-old Vanessa Velasco, was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation in connection with the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, Armstrong’s body was found naked on the floor of his master bedroom around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at his home on Preserve Place. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Booking photos of Richard Acosta, 23, (left) and Vanessa Velasco, 20. (Photos: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)
The officer noted the home had been rummaged through and discovered several firearms were stolen. During the investigation, detectives spoke to a man who said Acosta told him that he broke into a house on Christmas night and killed someone. He also asked the friend if he could store five firearms at his house.

Armstrong’s next door neighbor told detectives she heard a single gunshot on Christmas Eve night or Christmas night. When detectives interviewed Velasco, she said she and her boyfriend came back to the victim’s home on Dec. 26 and stole the victim’s dog along with the dog’s bedding and toys, continued the affidavit. The court records do not indicate how the couple knew Armstrong or if it was a random attack.

Both suspects remain in the Williamson County Jail.

