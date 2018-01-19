Man wanted in Pflugerville on child sex assault charges arrested in Kansas

By Published:
Michael Lee Lopez (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man wanted on charges of sexually abusing two different children in Pflugerville and Temple has been arrested in Kansas.

Pflugerville police say 55-year-old Michael Lee Lopez, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested by the Wichita Police Department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit at a home there Friday afternoon.

Lopez had multiple warrants out for his arrest by the Pflugerville Police Department, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Police say the incidents with the two children happened between 2014 and 2017. Bond has been set at $175,000 and extradition to Travis County has been approved by the DA’s Office.

 

