Kyle police see slight increase in car burglaries compared to same time last year

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) – A Kyle woman hopes her story helps prevent more thefts after her car was stolen from a popular movie theater parking lot and found in another county.

She’s asked us not to identify her but says it happened about two weeks ago at the EVO movie theater near Interstate 35. “Kyle is a fairly safe town to live in and to be in and to go out in. You just don’t expect something like this to happen,” she said.

In the past year Kyle’s population has grown by around 2,600 people. As more people move to the area, Kyle police say an increase in crime is expected.

“These are the types of crimes that we are going to encounter and you know with our proximity to Interstate 35, there’s a lot of through traffic coming through our city,” said Kyle Police Captain Pedro Hernandez.

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 19, Hernandez says 69 cars were broken into and 19 were stolen. He says that’s a slight increase from the same time period last year where 42 were broken into and 13 stolen.

When Kyle police officers aren’t running on emergency calls, Hernandez says officers are patrolling heavily trafficked areas and even contracts out off duty officers to help with security at the EVO movie theater.

Last April Kyle police reported a spike in vehicle break-ins at the EVO movie theater. KXAN has reached out to EVO to discuss some of its security measures but have yet to hear back.

Police say there are a few things you can do to avoid being a victim.

“Do not leave your keys in your cars, we’ve seen that happen and lock your cars,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez elaborated and said it’s always best to park in a well-lit area and if you can’t take valuables with you, hide them to make yourself less of a target.

Hernandez says the police department is constantly looking for new recruits. Right now the department has just over 50 sworn officers, eight are training and they have seven spots to fill. In Kyle, an officers starting pay is $48,000 a year. By comparison, an APD officer’s pay once they graduate the academy is more than $58,000 a year.