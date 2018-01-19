How a government shutdown would impact Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of Friday morning, a government shutdown remains a possibility despite some movement inside Congress. The deadline for lawmakers to vote is midnight.

The Senate will be back in session Friday, but has not scheduled a vote on the temporary bill the House passed Thursday night that would keep the government running for another month. The deal breaker for Democrats is an agreement on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, the program that helps protect undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. At least six Republican senators have come out against the measure — challenging the president for a compromise.

“There’s a time to fight, and there’s a time to deal. It is now time to deal,” says Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

Kate Weidaw is LIVE on KXAN News Today breaking down the many ways a shutdown could affect you

The last time the government shutdown was in 2013 for 16 days. It cost the country $2.5 billion in lost productivity.

In Texas the shutdown resulted in the LBJ Presidential Library on the UT campus closing in addition to the two other presidential libraries in Texas. UT students who received federal funds for things like financial aid saw delays.

All national parks like Big Bend and the LBJ National Historic Park were closed to the public.

It impacted those looking to use a federal loan to purchase a home or start a new business because of delays in getting them the money.

The reason for the delay is because during the government shutdown about 140,000 Texas federal employees were furloughed. Nationwide that number would be 800,000 if the shutdown happens.

The furlough means any non-essential employee is put on leave. Jobs in law enforcement and the military are typically not impacted since they are considered essential. However, at Fort Hood some civilian workers were put on furlough and many services on the post were either shutdown or scaled back in 2013.

Mail will still be delivered. The post office remains open during the shutdown because the agency is self-funded.

The constitution allows lawmakers to get paid during a shutdown. During the 2013 shutdown some House and Senate members donated their paycheck to charities, while others decided not to accept their federal paycheck.