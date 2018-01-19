Firefighters save Lubbock teen’s life, then help family with moving crisis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Lubbock firefighters responded to a different call of duty. After they rescued a teen from a heavily damaged car, they learned her family was in the middle of a problem of their own, so they stepped in to help.

“There was so much going on, I didn’t feel like I was there,” Kali Merickle said. She was involved in a two-vehicle accident on 114th Street near University on Jan.8.

“I feel like I was dreaming or something,” she added. “Firefighters holding my hand and put a thing on my neck. They didn’t know if it was broken or not. People were cutting the door and I had to tell them if they were cutting my leg with the saw, just so much going on.”

Lubbock Police reported the driver lost control of the car and hit a truck driving in the opposite direction. Firefighters found two teens seriously injured in the back, including Kali.

“I held her leg when we pulled her out,” Lubbock Firefighter John Kruczek said. “She was in a lot of pain, which was expected for as serious as that crash was.”

Lubbock Fire Station 16 primarily responded to the scene. They had to use a set of jaws to get Kali and the other teenager out.

“While they were working on getting Kali out, I got in the backseat and was trying to keep her calm until they were able to extract her from the vehicle,” Lubbock Firefighter James Oldham said.

Kali and the other teenager were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Kali went into emergency surgery for injuries sustained on her knee.

Her dad posted updates of her condition on Facebook — then shared an additional stress their family was facing. He posted that their family was supposed to move into their new home that day, with all of their belongings still in boxes. Firefighters reached out and offered their help.

“They were experiencing a crisis, a true legitimate life-changing crisis with their family and sometimes it’s just too much,” Station 16 Equipment Operator Nathan Gutschke said. “There’s just too much happening for a family to handle all by themselves. So the opportunity was there to step in and just relieve some of that burden. To allow them to focus on what was truly important, which was their daughter.”

Altogether, 15 firefighters from Station 16 and across the city volunteered to help this family move into their new home.

“Loaded all the furniture, all the big stuff that takes a lot of man-power, the refrigerator, washer and dryer, couches, bed furniture and all that stuff,” Firefighter Reid Lindsey said.

“Obviously we’re compelled just from our job to want to help people, and if you have the will and then means why not,” Oldham said.

After the moving was complete, Kali’s father personal shook the hands of each firefighter and thanked them for their service. The family told KXAN sister station KLBK A+ Remodeling also volunteered to build Kali a wheelchair ramp since she is temporarily handicapped from her injuries.

“I don’t know if he was expecting as many people that showed up, because all of a sudden he had more pick-ups than we even used in front of his house,” Gutschke said. “I think he was a bit overwhelmed in a good way.”