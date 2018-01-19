Fear the Reaper: Chili-eating contest this weekend raises money for five Austin charities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans love their spice, and this weekend a handful of people will prove just how much of it they can take in a pepper-eating contest to benefit local charities.

The battle of wills and stomach linings, christened Chilis for Charity in its inaugural year, happens in south Austin Saturday at the Mama Fu’s restaurant at Southpark Meadows. The Austin-based restaurant chain is hosting the event and putting up $25,000 in possible winnings to five nonprofits.

Each of the charities — the Central Texas Food Bank, the Boys and Girls Club of Austin, the Austin Fire Foundation, Austin Pets Alive! and Dell Children’s Medical Center — are putting up a “champion” to compete for up to $5,000 each. The competitors start with a jalapeño and gradually eat through eight more progressively-hotter peppers, earning more money for their nonprofit the further they get.

“I’ve never been a huge spicy person, but this was a good chance to change that,” Nathan Blaker said, walking a new arrival to Austin Pets Alive! named Sebastian. He’s the champion that nonprofit is putting in the contest after he won their internal competition in December, eating a pepper called the Trinidad Scorpion — at one time the hottest pepper in the world — whole.

After volunteering to walk dogs and help set up events for APA!, he said, this was just another way to help. “It’s not about liking spicy food, it’s about, you know, just powering through.”

Each pepper the champions eat will be worth a certain amount of money toward their charity, Mama Fu’s corporate chef James Clark said, standing in front of an array of five of the peppers they’re planning to use (he wouldn’t reveal all nine). If they make it through the Carolina Reaper, one of the hottest peppers in the world (and still certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the single hottest), the contestants win the full $5,000 for their charity.

“You have to chew and swallow each pepper. We’re also leaving a little bit of burn time after each pepper,” Clark said. “Give ’til it hurts, as they say.”

“It might be a little painful, but if I can do it, it’ll be for a good thing,” said Brianna McCabe Alldredge, the champion for the Central Texas Food Bank. In her job as a digital marketing specialist, she’s used to drumming up donations for the food bank, but not like this.

“It’s always been a weird childhood dream of mine to enter an eating competition,” she said. “We’ll see if it’s like a superpower or not. I highly doubt it.”

She, too, won her employer’s internal competition for a chance to compete on Saturday and said she’s pretty confident up to the level of a ghost pepper, but isn’t sure past that. If she’s able to finish the Reaper, that $5,000 equates to 20,000 meals for the food bank.

That’s the real reason the champions are willing to put themselves through the torture of eating hotter and hotter peppers — to put a fire in the belly of their donors. It’s “for the puppies,” Blaker said. “It’s for Sebastian, really.”

If you want to watch the event unfold, you can do so at the Mama Fu’s restaurant in Southpark Meadows at 9600 S IH 35 Frontage Rd in south Austin. The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mama Fu’s will also donate a portion of proceeds from whatever food you buy at that location the day of the event to those five charities.