Elementary student shares why fallen Officer Copeland was courageous

By Published:
A student at a San Marcos elementary school wrote about why fallen officer Kenneth Copeland was courageous (San Marcos Police Department Photo)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been more than a month since police Officer Kenneth Copeland died while serving a warrant on his day off, but his service is still being remembered in his community, including in an elementary school in San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department posted a photo of a paper written by a student on Thursday. It was part of a display at Travis Elementary School that highlighted courage and asked students if they know someone who had displayed courage.

Officer Kenneth Copeland. (Courtesy: City of San Marcos)
One student singled out Copeland, writing “I don’t think no one has more courage than Kenneth Copeland.” Copeland, a married father of four, died Dec. 4 when the man he was serving a warrant to opened fire. Copeland was the first San Marcos officer to ever die in the line of duty, and was working that day both to provide for his children and because he knew the department was short handed, the police chief said back in December.

“We need more courageous men like Copeland,” the student’s piece, written on notebook paper, continued. “Copeland didn’t have to go to serve the arrest warrant. But he chose to work on that day. Thats (sic) why I think Kenneth Copeland has courage.”

