AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety graduated seven new troopers Friday. They aren’t donning the Texas Tan, but rather an array of colorful fur.

Three of the new K-9s have been assigned to troopers who have also graduated the canine program. Three other K-9s are replacing retired dogs, while one is headed to a trooper in another part of the state.

The canine teams had to complete an 8-week training course before they were able to graduate.