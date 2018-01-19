Downtown Austin will be busy Saturday with multiple rallies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three rallies are set for downtown Austin Saturday as people march for women’s empowerment, reproductive rights and in favor of impeaching the president. Many are calling it a “Day of Resistance.”

One year ago, organizers across the country put together women’s marches on the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In Austin alone, 50,000 people showed up to march.

The 2018 version comes in the form of three rallies. The first starts at 10 a.m. where people will gather at Austin City Hall and call for Trump’s impeachment. The second, called the “Texas Handmaids Procession” after Margaret Atwood’s book “The Handmaid’s Tale,” begins at noon and will have people march from there to the Capitol. The third is the “45th Texas Roe v. Wade Rally,” named after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affirmed women’s rights to have abortions. That rally begins at 1 p.m. and features speakers, music and informational booths.

The Department of Public Safety recently updated its safety guidelines for gatherings at the Capitol in an effort to prevent “physical combat.” Firearms, bricks, glass bottles and Tasers are among the prohibited items.