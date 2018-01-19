Crash shuts off signal lights at 15th & Lavaca, causing delays into rush hour

By Published:
Signal lights out after crash at 15th and Lavaca Street in Austin. Jan. 19, 2018 (Austin Transportation Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A three-vehicle crash in downtown Austin is expected to cause delays for commuters through Friday’s evening rush hour.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash in the intersection at 15th and Lavaca Street — on the northwest side of the Texas Capitol complex — knocked out the main control box for the signal lights, shutting off the lights just before 1 p.m.

Repairs are expected to take several hours. Drivers should avoid the area if they can, and if not, be careful driving through while officers direct traffic.

KXAN will update this story when the repairs are made.

Signal box damaged in crash at the corner of 15th and Lavaca Streets on Jan. 19, 2018. (City of Austin)
Signal box damaged in crash at the corner of 15th and Lavaca Streets on Jan. 19, 2018. (City of Austin)

