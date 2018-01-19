Camp fosters bond with children of fallen first responders

BATESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A special hunting trip for kids of fallen first responders offers a chance to bond with some of the men and women from their loved one’s agency.

The program, StarKids, launched last year with a goal to connect children of first responders who were killed in the line of duty with members of the agency their parent worked for. The free weekend retreat comes in the form of a hunting trip at Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville — about 75 miles southwest of San Antonio.

“We don’t want the agency to forget about the kids, we don’t want the kids to forget the agency,” said program organizer James Hauke, who also serves as an officer with the Bryan Police Department.

“We are not here to pressure them, we want them to have fun and make new friends that have dealt with the same circumstances,” Hauke said.

The ranch is run by Trinity Oaks, an organization aiming to help veterans, people who are terminally ill and the homeless community. Trinity Oaks founder Tom Snyder said the group continues to look for ways to give back.

“It’s never been about us, it’s about the people we are helping,” Snyder explained. “Our philosophy is everybody working together can make a difference in the lives of a lot of people.”

For kids like Andy Raines, 12, programs like this give him something to look forward to and create lasting memories.

“It’s actually more comforting because I’m around people that are like me,” Raines said. His father, Daniel Hampton, a firefighter and EMT in Burnet County, died in an ambulance crash in 2015, Hampton’s widow Lisa said.

“It’s neat to have the police officers and firefighters step up to hang out with these kids and let them bond with them… get to know each other and know that the kids aren’t forgotten about,” Lisa Hampton said.

Raines was one of five kids who spent a recent January weekend hunting with first responders.

Robert Vetter, 18, was eight months old when his dad, Department of Public Safety Trooper Randy Vetter was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop. He said he “had to grow up a lot quicker than most kids.”

Vetter’s hunting buddy on the trip was one of his father’s old partners at DPS, JJ Gutierrez. Special Agent Gutierrez said he treats the younger Vetter like a son, “but not too much.”

“I don’t want to get too invasive into his life,” Gutierrez said. “But… I care about his well-being and the decisions that he makes.”

Gutierrez has actively worked to ensure Vetter does not feel any special pressure based on what happened to his dad, adding that he has always “wanted to be inclusive in making him feel like [he’s] just another kid.”

The program paired up two sisters with an officer from Grapevine police, where their dad worked from 2000-2004. Officer Darren Medlin was killed during a traffic stop when he was hit by a drunk driver.

“It’s been hard because I graduate in May but I have the department [for support],” 17-year-old Sarah Medlin said. Her sister Laura, 16, said she would “never go hunting,” but enjoyed doing something she does not normally get to do. “It’s cool that I finally have an opportunity to be able to do this here,” Laura added.

The program aims to help the children, but also makes a mark on the first responders who join the trip.

“I want to help these kids live a good life and make sure that they have a positive role model in their life, whether that be taking them hunting, taking them out to lunch, making sure they have school supplies, making sure they have everything they need to get through in life and help out as much as I can,” Grapevine Police Officer Chad Hale said. “We are here to make sure that if they need to get something off their chest they can get it off their chest.”

Hale said the Medlins are “part of the Grapevine family for life,” as well as a part of his own family for life.

“They are going to be part of my heart no matter what,” he said, mentioning that it meant a lot for him to be invited on the hunt.

“I lost my brother when I was very young and it’s changed my life and I’ve always wanted to help out other families because I have been through it,” Hale added.

StarKids is expanding to include kids from out of Texas as well. Alamogordo, New Mexico teen Victor Baray was just five years old when his father, a pilot with Customs and Border Patrol, died in 2007.

“On his last training mission to get his wings to be a pilot by himself, he crashed,” Baray recalled. “In the beginning, it’s really tough and then you adjust to life — the new life that you have.”

Baray said he was grateful to be able to chat with the agent he was paired with, to learn about the “cool things” people like his father would do.

“I think everyone should be very grateful to law enforcement for what they do, and I don’t think everyone quite understands times the sacrifice they do give,” Baray said. He mentioned he plans to join the military and then follow in his father’s footsteps in the Border Patrol.

StarKids has taken 15 kids hunting and fishing, with plans for future trips in the works.