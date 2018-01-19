Bookkeeper for Georgetown Soccer Assoc. accused of pocketing nearly $82,000

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The bookkeeper for the Georgetown Soccer Association was recently arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the nonprofit.

Georgetown police say Amy Ward, 42, pocketed approximately $82,000 from the group over a two-year period. Ward served as the group’s bookkeeper since 2013. The Georgetown Soccer Association organizes recreational level soccer for Georgetown children ages 4 through 18.

In a letter dated Jan. 18. 2018, the Georgetown Soccer Association board of directors wrote they noticed there were “several irregularities” in their cash accounts during a regular financial review in June of 2017. The group said it fired the GSA employee they believed was linked to the financial irregularities.

After conducting an internal audit, the board decided “the magnitude of the impact” warranted further action which included an investigation by the Georgetown Police Department. The letter states only the group’s cash was compromised and not anyone’s debit card or credit card information.

Since the audit, the board has purchased a new point-of-sale and inventory controls system for the concession stand. The board is also implementing a better check and balance method for cash transactions.

Ward turned herself into authorities on Thursday, Jan. 18 and was charged with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. She was booked and released on bond the same day.