APA! waiving adoption fees for cats this weekend to make room for more felines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive! says the agency needs cat lovers to step forward to adopt a pet as it gets ready to take in more cats from outside agencies in need of assistance. APA! says it will waive all adoption fees on all cats this weekend to make room for the new cats.

The group says it’s attempting to help Arlington Cats Alive save 28 senior cats after their owner passed away. Once the senior cats are rescued, they will need foster families or adopters to care for them.

APA! is also caring for approximately five dozen barn cats as a result of a hoarding case in Georgetown. All of the barn cats have been sterilized, vaccinated, microchipped and are ready to be adopted by families who need “working cats.”

If you can’t adopt a cat, consider becoming a foster family by filling out this form.