3M Half Marathon on Sunday to close numerous streets

By Published:
Runners keeping their pace during the 3M Half Marathon Jan. 22, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With nearly 7,000 runners taking to the streets on Sunday for the 3M Half Marathon, numerous roads throughout Austin will be closed for the race.

The 13.-1-mile course starts at Capital of Texas Highway near North MoPac and makes it all the way south to downtown Austin. The race starts at 7:30 .m. and the first runner is expected to cross the finish line around an hour later.

If you’re going to be out and about on Sunday, make sure you know about the various road closures that related to the race.

Map of 3M Half Marathon course.
Map of 3M Half Marathon course.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s