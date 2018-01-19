3M Half Marathon on Sunday to close numerous streets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With nearly 7,000 runners taking to the streets on Sunday for the 3M Half Marathon, numerous roads throughout Austin will be closed for the race.

The 13.-1-mile course starts at Capital of Texas Highway near North MoPac and makes it all the way south to downtown Austin. The race starts at 7:30 .m. and the first runner is expected to cross the finish line around an hour later.

If you’re going to be out and about on Sunday, make sure you know about the various road closures that related to the race.