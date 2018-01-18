Wells Fargo apologizes for glitch that caused double billing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wells Fargo is apologizing to customers who had issues with their Bill Pay transactions due to a technical error.

According to reports, an unknown number of Wells Fargo customers were double-charged when using Bill Pay to pay their bills automatically online.

“We are aware of the online Bill Pay situation which was caused by an internal processing error. We are currently working to correct it, and there is no action required for impacted customers at this time. Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience,” Wells Fargo wrote in a statement to CNBC.

According to a CNN report, the bank would not release how customers were affected by the glitch.

Cindy Alexander, a singer-songwriter in Los Angeles, told CNN on Wednesday afternoon an alert popped up on her phone saying her account had been overdrawn by $800.

“I started transferring money out of my children’s savings account to cover it,” she told CNNMoney.

