WATCH: Drone drops life raft to swimmers in distress

LENNOX HEAD, Australia (NBC News) — A drone helped save two teenage swimmers who got caught in a rip current along the Australian coastline Thursday.

Authorities said a 16 and 17-year old boy were spotted by someone on the beach who realized they were struggling in a rough area off Lennox Head, a beach just south of Brisbane popular with surfers.

A Westpac Little Ripper Lifesaver drone was quickly launched and when it reached the teenagers’ location, it dropped a life raft, which was then used by the pair to get back to safety.

The call for help just so happened to have sounded as a group of nearby lifeguards were undergoing training on how to use the drones. Government officials say the use of the drone for the lifesaver drop was the first time it had been done in the world.