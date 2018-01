ANTARCTICA (WIVB) — A researcher got a surprise while in Antarctica.

Matt McKay was collecting water samples in Newcomb Bay when an Adelie penguin popped out of the water and onto his boat. The penguin stayed on the boat for a while, checking everything out before jumping back in the water.

A total of eight curious penguins dropped in to check on McKay’s work that day. McKay is an Australian Antarctic Program expeditioner working at Casey Research Station.