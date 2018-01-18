Software glitch failed to show temperatures below 1º in Hill Country

It was even colder than we thought Wednesday morning

By Published:
An LCRA software glitch didn't show the actual temperatures the record cold morning on Jan. 17, 2018 (KXAN Photo)
An LCRA software glitch didn't show the actual temperatures the record cold morning on Jan. 17, 2018 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was even colder than we thought. The KXAN First Warning Weather team reported Wednesday that Central Texas had just experienced the coldest morning in seven years, with a record low of 15º at ABIA, and that dozens of locations in the Hill Country recorded single digit low temperatures.

The coldest temperatures were reported to have been 1º above zero at two locations in San Saba County. However, in analyzing the temperature data from its Hydromet Network, the LCRA found that the actual lows were 0º to minus 2º. The -2º low temperature was measured near Richland Springs.

LCRA’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Rose explained that the software which displayed temperatures wouldn’t indicate any reading colder than 1º above zero. But, when examining the actual measurements, the sub-zero temperatures were found.

Temperatures below zero are quite rare in the KXAN viewing area, but not unprecedented. Austin has even fallen below zero before — twice. The low temperature dropped to -1º on Feb. 12, 1899, and to an all-time record low of -2º on Jan. 31, 1949.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s