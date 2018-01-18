Software glitch failed to show temperatures below 1º in Hill Country

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was even colder than we thought. The KXAN First Warning Weather team reported Wednesday that Central Texas had just experienced the coldest morning in seven years, with a record low of 15º at ABIA, and that dozens of locations in the Hill Country recorded single digit low temperatures.

The coldest temperatures were reported to have been 1º above zero at two locations in San Saba County. However, in analyzing the temperature data from its Hydromet Network, the LCRA found that the actual lows were 0º to minus 2º. The -2º low temperature was measured near Richland Springs.

LCRA’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Rose explained that the software which displayed temperatures wouldn’t indicate any reading colder than 1º above zero. But, when examining the actual measurements, the sub-zero temperatures were found.

Temperatures below zero are quite rare in the KXAN viewing area, but not unprecedented. Austin has even fallen below zero before — twice. The low temperature dropped to -1º on Feb. 12, 1899, and to an all-time record low of -2º on Jan. 31, 1949.