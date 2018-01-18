Silver Alert issued for Fort Worth man

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Fort Worth are searching for a 77-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Monty Wayne Benton, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He’s 5-foot-9 with white hair and blue eyes and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday leaving 4332 Gorman Drive in Fort Worth in a maroon 1988 Chevrolet Silverado with step side chrome rally sports rims. Its license plate is FXZ7555.

Fort Worth police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information should call 817-392-3299.