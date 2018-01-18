Round Rock ISD will have a makeup weather day

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Cold temperatures and icy roads in January, along with heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey in August, mean Round Rock ISD students will have to use one of their bad weather make up days.

Texas requires students be in school each year for a total of 75,600 minutes, and closures because of weather this school year have put the district at a deficit. To make up for it, it will use May 29 as a regular school day, instead of a teacher work day. That day will also be the last day of school, according to a calendar on the district’s website.

“Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “We closely monitor weather and road conditions when warranted and consult with emergency leaders around the region when making a decision on late starts and closures.”

On Tuesday, numerous districts in Central Texas cancelled school because of an ice storm moving into the area. Many decided to opt for two hour delays Wednesday, but Round Rock students returned to school as normal.