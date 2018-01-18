Road rage shooting suspect who fired at family, APD officer identified

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 45-year-old man from Illinois who is accused of firing at an SUV with a family of three inside during a road rage incident in Burnet County in November has officially been arrested and charged after spending nearly two months receiving medical care for his injuries.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says David L. Meyer is charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Meyer had been recovering from his injuries he sustained when an off-duty Austin police officer intervened and returned fire the night of Nov. 30. The agency declined to release the suspect’s name until he was officially charged.

Johnny Henderson of Cottonwood Shores says his family was driving on Farm to Market 1431 about 8 miles east of Marble Falls when they came across a couple of cars going suspiciously slow. Henderson says one took off, then the other tailgated his family’s SUV, eventually ramming into them, causing him to lose control.

Henderson says at about that time, APD Detective Jason Jewett, who was on his way home, pulled up and asked if everything was all right. Henderson says before he knew it, the man who ran his family off the road had pulled a gun and began shooting at his wife and son.

Henderson says as his wife and son ran to hide in some brush, the off-duty officer was able to shoot at the suspect. Henderson says when the suspect fell to the ground, he helped secure the suspect and knocked the gun out of his hand.

“I jumped on him and [the] only thing on my mind was getting the gun out of his hand so I pounded, I just punched and punched and punched,” Henderson said.

Jewett is a detective and has been with the Austin Police Department for 19-and-a-half years. He was placed on administrative duty as authorities investigated the shooting. After the shooting, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley praised Jewett saying, “From what I understand the facts to be, our detective saved lives last night.”