Deaths of woman, 8-month-old in Taylor home investigated as suspicious

Two were found dead in a home on Brewers Place in Taylor, Texas following a fire on Jan. 18, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A woman and 8-month-old girl were found dead in a home that caught fire in Taylor, Friday, in what is being investigated as a suspicious incident.

First reported by The Taylor Press, firefighters were on their way to a medical call when they saw smoke coming from the home, located in the 2000 block of Brewers Place, and found the woman and baby after forcing their way into the home.

Amy Baylor, 30, and her 8-month-old daughter Aleigha Sealey were found by the firefighters in a bedroom as they put out the fire.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas Rangers, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, are now involved in the investigation.

