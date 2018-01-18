‘Oh God, it’s going to blow up’: 911 calls released from Florida casino boat fire

In this photo provided by Pasco County flames engulf a boat Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in the Tampa Bay area. The boat ferrying patrons to a casino ship off the Florida Gulf Coast caught fire near shore Sunday afternoon, and dozens of passengers and crew safely made it to land with some jumping overboard to escape, authorities said. (Pasco County Fire Rescue via AP)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Business will resume at Florida’s Tropical Breeze Casino Thursday, less than a week after one of their boats caught fire.

According to a spokeswoman, they will reopen for service. There is no word yet what time the casino boat will shuttle returning passengers out to the Gulf of Mexico.

Robert Boose was on the shuttle boat Sunday when he saw smoke.

“People are yelling at me jump, jump, jump. And I turned around and the flames started shooting out of the inside of the boat and I could really feel that heat,” said Boose.

Boose, along with other passengers and crew members, jumped in the freezing water.

Calls to 911 flooded Pasco County emergency services as the fire consumed the Island Lady. Authorities released the calls on Wednesday that reveal the harrowing moments when the fire broke out.

“Oh God, it’s going to blow up and there’s still people in the water,” one passenger said. “There’s 36 of us plus the staff so there’s probably 40 something. Oh God.”

