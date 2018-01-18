Motorcyclist killed in crash with tow truck near Buda

Published: Updated:

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist died on Monday, Jan. 15  in a collision with a tow truck near Buda.

The 21-year-old driver of a Ford F-550 tow truck was traveling southwest on Farm to Market 1626, about three miles northwest of Buda, when he stopped and made a U-turn at Lakewood Drive around 4:25 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the tow truck driver’s turn was too wide, forcing him to reverse out of Lakewood Drive and onto FM 1626.

Mackenzie Gmitter was heading northeast on his Honda CBR and crashed with the tow truck on its right side, troopers said. Gmitter died at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center just after 5 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

