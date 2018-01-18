Man allegedly tried to kidnap teen following southeast Austin church service

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 16-year-old coming out of a southeast Austin church told police a stranger tried to kidnap her as she was waiting for her family to pick her up.

The teen walked out of the church at 1900 E. Oltorf St. on Oct. 22, 2017 with her younger cousin just before 1 p.m., according to an affidavit. She saw a black Honda that she’d never seen before pull up and park. The man inside “started yelling at her in Spanish, asking her where she wanted to go,” according to the affidavit. The girl took photos of the car, then ignored the man inside, later identified as Cipriano Sevilla, 33. That’s when he got out and grabbed her arm, prompting her to tell her cousin to go into a nearby business and call the police.

The teen also called 911 on her cell phone, but couldn’t speak to the police because he still had a hold of her arm. “He was attempting to pull her in the direction of his car, leading [the victim] to believe she was about to be taken by Sevilla to an unknown location,” the affidavit stated. “[She] stated she ended the call with 911 and was then able to pull away from Sevilla.” He returned to the car, then got back out as the girl called her mom and gave her the Honda’s license plate.

The teen’s parents arrived and Sevilla drove away, according to the affidavit. Her mom and step dad said they saw the same car with Sevilla inside when they arrived at their apartment complex. The girl’s mother watched it from their balcony and “stated she then saw Sevilla drive to the front of the complex, where Sevilla attempted to grab a girl. [The victim’s] mother stated people attempted to confront Sevilla, but Sevilla was able to drive away.”

Police interviewed the girl and her family about the experience in December and again in January, where they identified Sevilla in a photo lineup. Police used the license plate number to find the address of the car. On Jan. 14 officers knocked on the door of the address where the car was registered and talked to a woman who said she gave the car to Sevilla. Sevilla was also home, and said “he did not know who drove the Honda, and that [the woman] had sold it. It’s important to note that prior to [the officer] entering the apartment, [the officer] observed the Honda in question parked in the parking lot,” according to the affidavit.

An officer responded to the same address for a service call Jan. 15. “Sevilla called and requested the Austin Police come to his apartment because Sevilla was curious as to why the Austin Police had been asking about the Honda,” the affidavit stated. He told that officer he was the sole driver of the car, which contradicted his earlier statement to the other officer.

Sevilla faces an attempted kidnapping charge and is in custody of the Travis County Correctional Complex as of Wednesday, according to jail records. His bond is set at $50,000.