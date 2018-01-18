LBJ High lockdown lifted after report of gun on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lockdown was in place at LBJ Early College High School in east Austin, following a report of a gun on campus Thursday, according to Austin ISD.

Police officers were sweeping the campus, which it shares with the Liberal Arts and Science Academy. Police were called to the school at 1:33 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted at 2:12 p.m.

LBJ High went on lockdown twice last week, following reports of a weapon on or near campus. No weapons or suspects were ever found.

The school is located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr., near US 183 and Manor Road.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this story as we get additional information. 

