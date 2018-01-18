Large law enforcement presence seen off of South MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A large gathering of law enforcement officers were seen with guns drawn just off of South MoPac Expressway, Thursday afternoon.

Photos and tips sent to KXAN showed at least some of the officers in the MoPac grassy shoulder, near Barton Skyway, had ballistic vests with “US Marshal” written on them. Around a dozen unmarked, black vehicles were seen parked in the area just before 2 p.m.

Austin police said at the time of the incident, which appeared to be an arrest, they were not aware of the operation. The officers involved have since left the scene.

KXAN has reached out to the US Marshals, but have not heard back.