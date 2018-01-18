Kidnapping suspect is back in Austin after being caught in Colorado

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man accused of kidnapping two girls from their Round Rock home at the beginning of the month has been brought back to Texas.

The U.S. Marshals Office says Terrence “Terry” Allen Miles, 44, was arrested Jan. 3 by authorities in southern Colorado after being on the run for more than three days. Miles has been charged in federal court in the kidnappings of two girls, ages 7 and 14. The girls were found safe with him when deputies arrested him.

In a news conference the night of Miles’ arrest, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said, “As you walked around in the incident command room, it wasn’t ‘if’ the girls came home, it has always been ‘when’ the girls came home — that just goes to tell you the passion that everybody had in returning these girls safe.”

The girls’ mothers, Tonya Bates, 44, was found dead in her home on Dec. 31. Prior to finding her body, Round Rock police had come by the home several times as part of check welfare calls. On Dec. 30, Round Rock police were called to do a welfare check after Bates did not show up to work at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. They didn’t find anything, but returned twice more before finding her body. Around 1 a.m. that day, the District Attorney’s Office says Miles’ mother got a text from a phone that belonged to one of the girls. Police found one of the phones in the woods near a Walmart in Round Rock, where surveillance footage showed what appeared to be Miles buying camping gear and leaving in what looked like Bates’ car — which eventually ended up in Colorado.

While Round Rock police have not indicated Bates’ cause of death, authorities said she appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, similar to another case Miles was connected to in Louisiana.

Miles will remain in federal custody as he moves through the judicial process. A new court date has not been set.