Family safe in Williamson County house fire

TAYLOR, Tx. (KXAN) — Williamson County officials say a family is safely outside after their home caught fire Thursday morning on FM 973 just southwest of Taylor.

According to Connie Watson, public affairs manager for Williamson County, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Watson says four fire departments are fighting the fire including crews from Copeland, Taylor, Taylor Volunteer and Weir.

According to the Williamson County sheriff’s office, the fire was under control as of 3:20 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the fire department has yet to determine the cause. One possibility is the heater on the back porch to keep the dog warm.

The Williamson County sheriff’s office tweeted at 2:22 a.m. that deputies were assisting with traffic control.

 

