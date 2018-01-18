Crackdown in Wells Branch neighborhood shows decrease in crime rates

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — When the Travis County Sheriff’s Office noticed crime rates in the Wells Branch area were on an upward trend last year, the agency decided to put more effort into reducing crime in the neighborhood and educating residents on how not to be an easy victim.

In a six-week initiative that launched in October of 2017, deputies focused on things as common as vehicle burglaries all the way to violent crimes. The agency deployed undercover and overt operations during the timeframe.

In a townhall meeting with the Wells Branch community after the initiative ended, TCSO Captain Craig Smith said the department would release statistical analysis of crime in the area once December data had been collected and analyzed, to present a picture of where things stood the month after the initiative ended.

July 15-Aug.15, 2017 (Pre-Initiative) Nov. 15-Dec.15 Percent Increase/Decrease Robbery 4 1 75% decrease Assault 6 4 33% decrease Aggravated Assault 2 1 50% decrease Narcotics 24 17 29% decrease Burglary of a Residence 8 4 50% decrease Auto Theft 11 5 55% decrease Burglary of a Vehicle 27 11 59% decrease Theft 21 11 48% decrease

“These results were accomplished through community engagement, education and collaboration,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.