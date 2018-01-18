Auto theft on the rise as temperatures drop

By Published:
Cars in Austin (KXAn Photo)
Cars in Austin (KXAn Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The cold mornings may have some thinking about turning on their car to heat up while they finish getting ready for work. But, Austin Police say that’s not a wise decision. This time of year police say there’s an increase in the number of cars stolen because they’re left running unattended.

While automatic starters are OK, police can issue a citation for up to $200 to the owner for leaving their keys in a running car. This past December, APD reports there were 71 cases where residents left their keys in their vehicle, and 18 of those resulted in the car being stolen.

On average Austin has 2,183 auto thefts per year. That number typically spikes in January with an average of 200 each January.

“We want to remind people to keep their valuables out of their vehicle or out of sight,” says Natalia Lee, Austin Police Department. “Leaving maybe Christmas gifts you are returning or spare keys to another vehicle leaves you at the risk of someone breaking into the car.”

According to APD, insurance companies may not cover the loss of a stolen vehicle because they could find the owner at fault for leaving their car running unattended.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s