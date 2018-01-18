Auto theft on the rise as temperatures drop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The cold mornings may have some thinking about turning on their car to heat up while they finish getting ready for work. But, Austin Police say that’s not a wise decision. This time of year police say there’s an increase in the number of cars stolen because they’re left running unattended.

While automatic starters are OK, police can issue a citation for up to $200 to the owner for leaving their keys in a running car. This past December, APD reports there were 71 cases where residents left their keys in their vehicle, and 18 of those resulted in the car being stolen.

On average Austin has 2,183 auto thefts per year. That number typically spikes in January with an average of 200 each January.

“We want to remind people to keep their valuables out of their vehicle or out of sight,” says Natalia Lee, Austin Police Department. “Leaving maybe Christmas gifts you are returning or spare keys to another vehicle leaves you at the risk of someone breaking into the car.”

According to APD, insurance companies may not cover the loss of a stolen vehicle because they could find the owner at fault for leaving their car running unattended.