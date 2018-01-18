Austin High students filmed using racial slur on MLK Day apologize

By Published:
FILE - Austin High School (KXAN File Photo/Leslie Rangel)
FILE - Austin High School (KXAN File Photo/Leslie Rangel)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin High School students apologized for social media posts made on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that showed the students saying, “It’s N—– Day.”

Austin High administrators say they became aware of the Facebook videos, one of which has been taken down, on Monday.

School staff said they immediately took action, addressing the posts with the students involved, their families and the student body. All students will be participating in a “Circle of Trust” activity next week, AISD said, as well as school-wide discussions as part of the school being a “No Place for Hate” campus.

The district says they are still investigating the posts, but did not specify if the students involved were disciplined. “I want to be clear, this type of language, mindset and behavior are not tolerated or ignored at Austin High,” Principal Amy Taylor said in a follow-up letter to parents Thursday.

On Monday, Taylor said, “Austin High will work closely with the AISD No Place for Hate Coordinator to address how we can help our students better understand this type of behavior is unacceptable, while also helping students cope with the harmful and offensive actions posted to social media.”

The principal said while she is proud of the school community working together in the aftermath of the posts, there is still much work to do in helping all students feel safe and valued.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s