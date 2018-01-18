Austin High students filmed using racial slur on MLK Day apologize

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin High School students apologized for social media posts made on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that showed the students saying, “It’s N—– Day.”

Austin High administrators say they became aware of the Facebook videos, one of which has been taken down, on Monday.

School staff said they immediately took action, addressing the posts with the students involved, their families and the student body. All students will be participating in a “Circle of Trust” activity next week, AISD said, as well as school-wide discussions as part of the school being a “No Place for Hate” campus.

The district says they are still investigating the posts, but did not specify if the students involved were disciplined. “I want to be clear, this type of language, mindset and behavior are not tolerated or ignored at Austin High,” Principal Amy Taylor said in a follow-up letter to parents Thursday.

On Monday, Taylor said, “Austin High will work closely with the AISD No Place for Hate Coordinator to address how we can help our students better understand this type of behavior is unacceptable, while also helping students cope with the harmful and offensive actions posted to social media.”

The principal said while she is proud of the school community working together in the aftermath of the posts, there is still much work to do in helping all students feel safe and valued.