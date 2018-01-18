Austin, Dallas make shortlist for Amazon’s second headquarters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas cities made the short list for a site for Amazon’s second headquarters, according to a tweet from the company this morning. Austin and Dallas were among the 238 cities that applied to become the new home for HQ2. The company announced Thursday it narrowed the list to 20.

Amazon’s current headquarters is in Seattle, but it announced in September that it planned to expand. The company says it expects to invest more than $5 billion in the city and add 50,000 high-paying jobs. Cities submitted bids and proposals in October.

Amazon expects to make a decision about the location of HQ2 in 2018. Here’s a list of other cities that made the cut:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Columbus

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County

Nashville

Newark

New York City

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh

Toronto

Washington, D.C.

Amazon said it was looking for financial incentives in the proposals, but it also wanted the sites to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018