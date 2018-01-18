Austin, Dallas make shortlist for Amazon’s second headquarters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas cities made the short list for a site for Amazon’s second headquarters, according to a tweet from the company this morning. Austin and Dallas were among the 238 cities that applied to become the new home for HQ2. The company announced Thursday it narrowed the list to 20.
Amazon’s current headquarters is in Seattle, but it announced in September that it planned to expand. The company says it expects to invest more than $5 billion in the city and add 50,000 high-paying jobs. Cities submitted bids and proposals in October.
Amazon expects to make a decision about the location of HQ2 in 2018. Here’s a list of other cities that made the cut:
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Boston
- Chicago
- Columbus
- Dallas
- Denver
- Indianapolis
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Montgomery County
- Nashville
- Newark
- New York City
- Northern Virginia
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Raleigh
- Toronto
- Washington, D.C.
Amazon said it was looking for financial incentives in the proposals, but it also wanted the sites to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.