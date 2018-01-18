Auditor: City of Austin human resource workers caught playing ‘game of chance’

Amazon Echo (NBC)
Amazon Echo (NBC)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Several city human resources employees have been investigated for participating in a “game of chance” at a July conference, according to a city auditor investigation released Thursday.

City employees are not allowed to participate in games of chance, such as raffles, and receive prizes at non-city sponsored events. In this case, the employees played in a raffle at an international HR association conference. Employees from various departments won prizes including books and an Amazon Echo, the report states.

A city of Austin assistant director of human resources administered the raffle. “When interviewed, the assistant director of HRD who conducted the raffle states that city employees are not allowed to participate in games of chance,” according to the investigation.

Assistant City Manager Mark Washington said he was at the conference mentioned in the report but wasn’t aware of the raffle or else he would have “addressed the situation immediately,” according to a memo to the auditor.

Washington said he spoke to the assistant director in question. Going forward HR employees attending training or traveling will sign an acknowledgment of the city’s gift policy and procedures, the memo states.

Washington also said the employees will have to return their prizes to the organization that sponsored the event.

